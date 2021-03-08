Indian Men Can ‘Lawfully’ Rape Their Wives: When Will That Change?

“However brutal the husband is...when two people (are) living as husband and wife... can sexual intercourse between them be called rape?”

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde’s observation last week, in a plea filed by one Vinay Pratap Singh accused of rape by a woman who was in a relationship with him for two years, has reignited a longtime debate on marital rape.

India is one of the 36 countries in the world where marital rape is not criminalised. This is despite one in every three women in India, between the age of 15 and 49, who have ever been married, stating that they have experienced some form of violence from their spouses.