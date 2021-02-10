No Action Against Mahua Moitra For CJI Remark, But What Was Said?

Moitra’s journey from vice president of JP Morgan to spokesperson, and MP from the Trinamool Congress has often been written about.

Moitra quit her banking job in London in 2008 to come back to India and join politics. She first ventured into the Congress and then joined the Trinamool Congress in early 2010.

In 2016, she won her first election for the party from the Karimpur constituency in the West Bengal Assembly Elections, and was sent to the Parliament from Krishnanagar in 2019.

She has also been winning the internet since her very first speech in Parliament in 2019. The parliamentarian was not only highly critical of the BJP but also drew attention to seven indicators that show “there is a danger of fascism rising in India.”