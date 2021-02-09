No Breach of Privilege Motion Against Moitra for Remarks on Ex CJI

Moitra, according to The Wire, had refrained from naming Gogoi in her speech in the parliament, but had stated that the judiciary was no longer a ‘sacred cow’ from the day ‘when sitting chief justice of this country was accused of sexual harassment, presided over his own trial, cleared himself and then proceeded to accept a nomination to the Upper House of Parliament within three months of his retirement replete with Z plus security’.

Responding to reports of a possible breach of privilege motion being initiated against her, Moitra had also tweeted:

“It would be a privilege indeed if a breach of privilege motion is initiated against me for speaking the truth during India’s darkest hour.”