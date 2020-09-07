Kerala Ambulance Driver, Who Raped COVID-19 Patient, Dismissed 

Noufal V, the ambulance driver who allegedly raped a COVID-19 patient while taking her to the hospital, has been terminated from service. GVK EMRI, the company that hires ambulance drivers, in an order on Sunday, 6 September, said that the driver has been dismissed from service, considering the “serious misconduct he did and the disrepute he brought to the organisation.”

“A complaint lodged by a beneficiary of the 108 ambulance regarding sexual assault and the same has been informed to us by the police department and being part of the services you have brought serious disrepute to the organisation. You have been convicted under a criminal offense involving serious allegations of committing assault which you were directly involved and arrested for, your employment is being terminated with immediate effect,” the letter reads.