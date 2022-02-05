Survivor in Case Involving Actor Dileep Writes to PM, SC Over Leakage of Visuals
She called the alleged leak a "blatant violation" of her privacy.
Concerned about the fresh revelations that allege that the visuals of her attack had been leaked from the court, the survivor in the 2017 actor sexual assault and abduction case on Friday, 4 February, wrote a letter to the president, the Supreme Court of India, the prime minister, the Kerala High Court and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, seeking an investigation into the matter.
Calling the alleged leak a "blatant violation of her privacy," she questioned how the visuals that were handed over to the court in a sealed cover could be accessed by someone, reported The News Minute.
What Did the Survivor Say in the Letter?
In her letter, the survivor said that media reports that indicate that someone from the Principal and Sessions Court of Eranakulam had accessed the visuals were alarming, reported The News Minute. According to media reports, some people living abroad had also allegedly accessed the visuals.
The survivor, in her letter, also mentioned the recent allegations made by director Balachandra Kumar, who alleged to be an old friend of Dileep. The director had alleged that Dileep, who is accused of being the mastermind behind the crime, had a copy of the sexual assault video.
Background
In February 2017, a Malayalam actor was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted in a moving car in Kerala's Kochi. The assault was filmed by her attackers. The visuals were later recovered from 'Pulsar' Suni, the accused number one in the case, and submitted to the court in a sealed cover.
Shocking allegations made by director Balachandra Kumar against actor Dileep, accused number 8 in the case in November last year, had given the a fresh direction to this case, whose trail was nearing completion in December 2021.
Following the allegations, a new case was filed against Dileep for allegedly conspiring to kill the officials involved in the investigation of the case. Soon after the FIR was filed, Dileep sought an anticipatory bail from the court. The hearing has been on since several days.
During the hearing of the anticipatory his bail plea, officials had alleged that Dileep had not submitted the iPhone that could be crucial to the case. They added that the actor was not cooperating in the case.
Dileep and the other accused had submitted their mobile phones before the Registrar General of the Kerala High Court as directed by the latter on Monday.
However, the prosecution argued that the petitioners were not cooperating with the investigation and that despite the crime branch's demand, they refused to hand over certain mobile phones used by them to the investigation officer.
"This has not been an easy journey. The journey from being a victim to becoming a survivor", the survivor had written in a statement on her social media handle on 9 January.
(With inputs from The News Minute)
