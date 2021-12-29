'Girls Should Know': JNU Removes Controversial Line in ICC Notice on Harassment

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has removed the controversial line from the Internal Complaints Committee's (ICC) circular on a counselling session on sexual harassment, where they said that girls should know how to 'draw a tangible line between them and their male friends'.

The modification in language comes after widespread backlash from students who said that the sentence resorted to 'victim blaming', and demanded the removal of the same.

Made public earlier this week, the circular said that the ICC would hold monthly counselling sessions to make students aware of the ‘do’s and don’ts’ of sexual harassment.'