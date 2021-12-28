Girls Should Draw Line, Says JNU Counselling Notice; Slammed for Victim-Blaming
The contentious statement was made in a circular issued by the Jawaharlal Nehru University's complaints committee.
A circular issued by the Jawaharlal Nehru University in December, which says that girls are supposed to know how to maintain certain distance from their male friends, has elicited the ire of students, who have condemned the communication for victim-blaming.
The circular for a counselling session on sexual harassment being offered to the students of the central university states:
"Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) come across a number of cases where, sexual harassment takes place among close friends. Boys generally cross (sometimes advertently, sometimes inadvertently) the thin line between friendship’s bantering and sexual harassment. Girls suppose to know how to draw a tangible line (between them and their male friends) to avoid any such harassments."JNU Circular
Listing the benefits of the counselling session, the ICC stated in the official communication that the "Number of sexual harassment cases will be reduced for sure."
The notice, posted on the varsity's website, is dated 17 December.
'Blatant Victim-Blaming': JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh
"The ICC in JNU makes a blatant victim blaming remark where it asks 'women to draw a tangible line to not get harassed by their male members'. The ICC time and again in JNU has passed such regressive remarks or conducted itself in a way to moral police the survivor," JNU Students' Association President Aishe Ghosh was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
The All India Students' Association (AISA) also asserted its censure of the university's notice.
"The ICC of JNU has come up with a notice regarding counselling session for JNU students regarding sexual harassment. In one of the reasons for requiring such a session, ICC writes: 'girls suppose to know how to draw a tangible line (between them and their male friends) to avoid any such harassments'. This exposes the attitude of victim blaming which the ICC has been practising," the student outfit was quoted as saying by PTI.
