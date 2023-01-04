Itching, Swelling, Infections: Virginity Pills Are Doing More Harm Than Good

(This is the second part of a two-part series on virginity pills. The first part explores why women use these unscientific products to undo their 'lost' virginity. Read here.)

What is the price a woman is ready to pay to 'restore' her virginity? Apparently a lot – and we aren't just talking money.

Days before she was to get married in April 2022, 24-year-old Rani ordered a 'fake hymen pill' on a popular e-commerce website. According to an ancient custom in Maharashtra's Kanjarbhat community, the bride's virginity is 'tested' by looking for blood stains on a white sheet – right after the wedding night.

The website told an already panicked Rani that once inserted, the pill dissolves automatically. Only, it did not.