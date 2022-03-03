'Wife Must Always Obey Husband': How Indians View Gender Roles Within Families

Most Indians also say that both sons and daughters should have equal rights to inheritance from parents (64 percent) and have the responsibility to care for parents as they age (58 percent). But while about four in 10 Indian adults say that sons should have the primary responsibility to care for ageing parents, just 2 percent say the same about daughters.

As many as 63 percent Indians see sons – not daughters – as being primarily responsible for parents’ last rites and burial rituals. This also highlights the historical, religious and economic reasons that the families place on 'son preference.'