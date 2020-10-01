Hathras Rape Victim Strangulated, Suffered Spinal Injury: Autopsy

The autopsy report of the 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died after she was allegedly gang-raped in UP’s Hathras by four upper caste men from her village on 14 September, came on Thursday, 1 October.

According to the report, which was released by the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi, the woman was strangulated and suffered a cervical spine injury.

She passed away on Tuesday, 29 September after succumbing to her injuries.