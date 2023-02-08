Gurugram Couple Arrested For Assaulting 14-Year-Old Girl Employed By Them
Visuals of the minor's injuries that surfaced online, show that her face, hands and feet were bruised and battered.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
(Descriptions of physical violence. Reader discretion advised.)
A 14-year-old girl, allegedly beaten up her employers in Gurugram for the last five months, was rescued on Tuesday, 7 February, police told The Quint.
The couple who employed her has been arrested for alleged torture and assault.
The minor, originally from Jharkhand, is now undergoing treatment at a city hospital. Visuals of the her injuries, which have surfaced online, showed her face, hands and feet, bruised and battered.
Gurugram Police Spokesperson Subhash Boken told The Quint: “The girl was being contained at home and assaulted by her employers in Gurugram for the last five months. The couple has now been arrested under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), Section 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 75 (cruelty to child) and Section 79 (exploitation of a child employee) of the Juvenile Justice Act, and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.”
The police spokesperson added that a complaint was made by the One Stop Centre in Gurugram, based on which the FIR was registered.
‘Clothes Torn, Beaten Mercilessly’
A police officer told The Indian Express, “The girl had injuries on several parts of her body – face, arms, hands and feet. On one of her arms, her skin had been burnt. A preliminary probe has found that the couple allegedly accused the minor of stealing food and not working properly and would beat her up as a result. They allegedly deprived her of food and gave her leftovers to eat. A medical examination has been conducted and further legal action will be taken accordingly.”
Pinki Malik, the Centre Administrator of the One Stop Centre who filed the police complaint, told The Quint;
"We received a message that the girl was being beaten up for the last five months. The girl is not in a condition to talk much but she said that her employers would beat her up, tear her clothes, and hit her with hot vessels."Pinki Malik, Centre Administrator, One Stop Centre Gurugram
She added, "The girl also said that they would not give her food and would give her rape threats too. She is in the hospital and is stable now. She will undergo counselling once she has recovered.”
“The message was from an informant and not by the girl or her family. Her uncle got her the job through the placement agency a few months ago," she added.
'She Was Not Paid a Penny'
The visuals of the girls’ injuries, shared by activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj showed burn and injury marks on her face, neck, arms, hands and feet.
Deepika told The Quint, “I had received a tip about the incident and had informed authorities. The girl herself was unable to inform anybody, and she did not have a phone. When I met her, she was severely injured and even her feet were swollen."
She tweeted, “I just met the girl. Short of words. She shared with me unimaginable horror. Blades, sticks, hot tongue – I don't think anything was left in assaulting this child. All this for - not finishing work on time. She wasn't paid a single penny for months of work."
“The girl said that all of this was solely because she would not finish work on time. They did not pay her even Rs 10 when she worked there,” she claimed.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and gender
Topics: Gurgaon Police Domestic Help Worker Rights
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.