Gurugram Couple Arrested For Assaulting 14-Year-Old Girl Employed By Them

A 14-year-old girl, allegedly beaten up her employers in Gurugram for the last five months, was rescued on Tuesday, 7 February, police told The Quint.

The couple who employed her has been arrested for alleged torture and assault.

The minor, originally from Jharkhand, is now undergoing treatment at a city hospital. Visuals of the her injuries, which have surfaced online, showed her face, hands and feet, bruised and battered.

Gurugram Police Spokesperson Subhash Boken told The Quint: “The girl was being contained at home and assaulted by her employers in Gurugram for the last five months. The couple has now been arrested under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), Section 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 75 (cruelty to child) and Section 79 (exploitation of a child employee) of the Juvenile Justice Act, and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.”