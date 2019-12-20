Child Sexual Abuse, Ep 5: ‘Family Didn’t Report My Rapist to Cops’

Transcript of the Audio:

I’m 46 and I live in Washington DC.

I’m a childhood sexual abuse survivor

and was abused from the ages of 6 to 13

by my adult cousin who was 23 at the time

when I was only 6.

I was repeatedly physically assaulted by him

in front of the other family members, in the form of discipline

and also sexually abused in the guise of taking care of me

from when I was 6 to 11.

And then, he went on to rape me several times

between the ages of 12 to 13.

I could never tell my mother or anyone about my abuse

because I was too little and also, I realised

that word always gets to him

and then I’d be very badly beaten for speaking up.

But then, eventually, I did tell my mother

about being raped by my cousin,

but her reaction was complete disbelief.

However, they decided to move cities with me and

never to report him to the authorities but to

exclude him from the family events.

Being too young at the time to understand the issue

and whose fault the crime against me was,

I thought as a child that it was my fault.

And (I thought) as a result, whatever my parents and family were doing

was in my best interests.

I trusted, as a child, to look after and love people around me

And I did the same too.

Upon reflection, as an adult, however,

I think they didn’t want to discuss the issue as

it would question their blind trust of my perpetrator.

Clearly, they didn’t protect my childhood and failed to

stand up against the wrong.

As a result, yes, now my relationship is somewhat strained with my family

for being disbelieved.

After 33 years of silence of the abuse,

I finally confided to my husband who wholeheartedly supported

my stance and encouraged me to stand up for justice.

I did approach the criminal system and registered my case

with POCSO and eventually, registered again with NCW,

hoping to file an FIR to lodge a formal criminal complaint

to seek justice for the crime committed against me.

It’s not easy to escape the memories of the abuse of this magnitude

and to forget the incidents that happened throughout my childhood,

especially when witnessing my daughter growing up through similar ages.

Her childhood innocence reminded me

of my unfortunate childhood years.

The Me Too movement and watching particular television shows

on child sexual abuse issues have all brought

the memories overwhelmingly back.

They also help me to understand that (in) the case

of child sexual abuse, the adult perpetrator is to be blamed,

not the child.

Standing here today, as an adult childhood sexual abuse survivor

and a mother, I have made myself very strong emotionally.

I am not a woman who would stay silent

and continue to promote wrong.

I think kids need to be brought up in a safe environment,

and silence of crimes like these prevents that from happening

and puts the whole generation at risk

which has to be stopped.