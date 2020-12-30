Argentina Legalises Abortion In Victory For Historic Movement
In a landmark first, Argentina became the largest country in Latin America to legalise abortion.
In a landmark first, Argentina on Wednesday, 30 December, became the largest country in Latin America to legalise abortion. The senate vote comes after years of grass-roots movement and rallies spanning decades by pro-choice activists and countless women across the the country.
THIS IS SIGNIFICANT BECAUSE...
In Argentina, abortions were permitted only if the mother's health was at risk or if she was a rape survivor.
The country's Congress has voted in favor of legalising abortions up to 14th week of pregnancy.
The bill had been approved by the Chamber of Deputies earlier in December. On 30 December, in what is dubbed as a 'marathon session', 38 senators voted in favour, while 29 voted against legalisation and one abstained, reported Associated Press.
Thousands of citizens gathered outside the Senate in Buenos Aires wearing the color green that represents their pro-abortion movement.
HOW SOCIAL MEDIA REACTED
Argentina’s feminist movement has been demanding legal abortion since 1980s, amid recurring disapproval, where the Roman Catholic Church’s influence is seen to be dominating.
On 30 December, citizens of the country took to social media to praise the grass-roots feminist movement.
According to BBC, Argentinian President Fernández had made the Bill one of his campaign promises.
The president added that "every year around 38,000 women" are taken to hospital due to clandestine terminations and that "since the restoration of democracy [in 1983] more than 3,000 have died".
(With inputs from BBC, AP)
