Argentina Legalises Abortion In Victory For Historic Movement

In Argentina, abortions were permitted only if the mother's health was at risk or if she was a rape survivor.

The country's Congress has voted in favor of legalising abortions up to 14th week of pregnancy.

The bill had been approved by the Chamber of Deputies earlier in December. On 30 December, in what is dubbed as a 'marathon session', 38 senators voted in favour, while 29 voted against legalisation and one abstained, reported Associated Press.