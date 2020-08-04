Araria Rape: SC Grants Bail to Social Workers Held For ‘Contempt’

The Supreme Court bench led by Justice Arun Mishra on Tuesday, 4 August, granted interim bail to Tanmay and Kalyani, members of Jan Jagran Shakti Sangathan, who were jailed for disrupting court proceedings while hearing the Araria gang rape case.

Justice Mishra orally observed that it is a "totally impermissible order by which they were sent to custody," reported Bar and Bench.

The two social workers were represented by Advocate Vrinda Grover.