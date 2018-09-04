ADVERTISEMENT

Here Are Some Teachers You Badly Need Even After Adulting

Real learning starts after school...

Someone rightly said, learning starts after school. You might have grown to full size but there are innumerable things you still need help with all the time. As they say, you never stop learning. Actually, you never stop needing teachers. So, here are some teachers we really need...

Teach Me How to Get the Winged Liner Right

(Photo: Instagram/@deepikapadukone) 
Teach Me How To File

Those Tax Returns

(Photo: iStock)
Teach Mummy Daddy How to Use Smart TV Ka Remote

(Photo: iStock)
Teach Our Relatives Some WhatsApp Etiquette

(Photo: iStock)
Teach Me How to Take the Perfect Insta Selfie

(Photo: iStock)
Teach Me How To Cook a Survival Meal

(Photo: iStock)
Teach Us That Kamasutra Position

(Photo: iStock)
Teach Us How to Shop Online Within Budget

(Photo: iStock)
Teach Us How to Get That Not-So-Easy, Undone Messy Bun Right

(Photo: Facebook)

(The article is from The Quint's archives and is being republished on the occasion of Teachers' Day)

