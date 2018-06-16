Father’s Day Special: Dads Try Out Millennial Lingo and Go LOL
Can our cool dads understand our cool millennial vocab?
Video Editor: Puneet Bhatia
Cameraperson: Shivkumar Maurya
TMI, FOMO, TLI, LOL, ROFL, LMAO...
Have you ever spoken to your dad using these millennial terms? If you have, you definitely know that confused expression that comes your way. But our dads are super cute, right? With things changing around them at such a fast pace, they try their best to keep up with technology and our millennial lingo.
So, this Father’s Day The Quint ventured on to the streets of Delhi to check on the ‘cool quotient’ of Delhi Dads.
LOL Means Lots of Love or Laughing All Over?
When I set out for it, I knew I was in for a lot of fun. But some people I met, gave a new meaning to LOL altogether.
LOL means Lots of Love!
Another daddy cool I met, who had come to Delhi with his daughter all the way from Hyderabad, said, “LOL means Laughing All Over.” He looked a bit confused and quickly turned to his daughter for validation.
TMI or EMI?
We know TMI means ‘Too Much Information’ and is commonly used when your best bud divulges too much information about their morning motion, but you see most dads have only heard of EMIs and that’s all they could think of. None of the people I asked could guess what TMI meant.
All I know about is EMI, what is TMI anyway?
No wonder, me telling them all this was TMI!
GOAT is a goat, right?
Well, yes! But when you’re talking to your millennial kids and they exclaim, “Dad, you’re GOAT!”, they don’t mean you are an animal with two cute horns on the head, they mean, “Dad, you’re the greatest of all time, rn.”
GOAT also means a thick head, if you go by the dictionary meaning.
Whether our dads understand our millennial lingo or not, all fathers of the world are bae and here’s wishing them a very Happy Father’s Day!
(This article was originally published on 16.06.18, and has been republished for Father’s Day.)
