This Desi Medley is All the Joy You Need This Christmas!

Christmas carols will never sound the same again after you’ve heard the ‘Aflatunes’ sing and play the beats with just their voices!

With their distinct voices, a group of individuals came together to form the ‘Aflatunes’. Their motto became 'all voices all the time' and they lit the stage on fire with their multiple-textured songs. Be it beatbox, vocals or harmonies, they’ve been on a learning curve ever since they began.

Groove with them as they create magic with this Bolly- Carol Medley!