On Friendship Day, Here's a Song Celebrating the Very Special Bond

It's Friendship Day, and what better way to celebrate than with some heartwarming music? A group of friends have dedicated a song to the day, where they reminisce their college days and the fun they had. They sing about the carefree days when they were pursuing MBA. The canteen found might not have been edible and minds may have been clouded with confusion, but there would always be friends to share everything with.

Watch the video and cherish the bond.

Credits

Music by Chinmayi and Joell

Lyrics by Chinmayi

Mixed and mastered by Rishabh Bose

Video directed by Jatin Mankame and the team of Galaxy Shooters.