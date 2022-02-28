'Invaders Will Die': Former Miss Ukraine Takes Up Arms To Fight Russia
Vocal on Instagram, Lenna has asked her fans and followers to stand up against the military action by Russia.
Former Miss Ukraine, Anastasiia Lenna, through a series of Instagram stories, said that she was training to join her country's military to fight against Russia.
Lenna, who was also Ukraine's representative in the 2015 Miss Grand International beauty contest, said that she wanted to answer the call to defend her country, according to her official handle.
A Vocal Voice on Instagram
A vocal voice on Instagram, she has repeatedly asked her fans and followers to stand up against the military action by Russia. She has also been sharing stories of her combat training.
"Training. The invaders will die on our land. All world see this," she wrote in her story.
"Please, share more information about this situation. Support Ukraine. Stop Russian aggression. You can help us. Anyone who wants to join the defense of security in Europe and the world can come and stand side by side with Ukraine against the invaders of the 21 century."Anastasiia Lenna on Instagram
Praise for President Zelenksyy
In a post that she had shared on Saturday, 26 February, Lenna called President Zelenskyy a true leader and wrote:
"Everyone who crosses the Ukrainian border with the intent to invade will be killed!"Anastasiia Lenna, according to WION
A management and marketing graduate from the Slavistik University in Kyiv, Lenna had worked in Turkey as a Public Relations Manager. She knows five different languages and had worked as a translator as well.
