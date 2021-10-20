ADVERTISEMENT
Facebook Is Reportedly Changing Its Name, and Here Are Some Honest Suggestions
Data udhar hai, Mark jidhar hai!
i
Amid intense scrutiny regarding its data policies and other business practices, Facebook is apparently trying to rebrand itself and change its name, according to a report by The Verge.
While this news has resulted in suggestions pouring all over social media about what Facebook's new name should be, here are some other honest suggestions that might just be perfect:
What do you think of these names?
(With inputs from The Verge).
