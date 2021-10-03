Dangal in the 'Bigg Boss 15' Jungle: A First-Person Account
As Bigg Boss 15 kickstarts, here's what we journalists went through when we were given a task to perform.
Before you start watching Bigg Boss 15, here are a few things you can expect from this season. We journalists were given a first-hand experience in a jungle of the drama that's set to unfold in the Bigg Boss house. Some of the things that I witnessed:
Sankat hi Sankat
Enthu Cutlet: There is always one in the team
Wild, Wild Action
Drama.... Of Course!
Do or Die
Yelling, and LOTS of it
Need Adrenaline Rush? Sign up for the show
Watch the video for more
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.