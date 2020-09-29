Dalit Woman Gang-Raped, Twitter Abuzz; But Who Is It Really About?

Back when ‘Nirbhaya’ was gang-raped and murdered in 2012, the entire country was livid; when a little girl was gang-raped and murdered in Kathua in 2018, India was outraged; and yet, such instances never stopped – the chatter never dissolved into something more concrete.

Today, when news of a 19-year-old succumbing to her injuries after allegedly being gang-raped in UP has led to a wave of anger on social media, it is natural to wonder if all the fury really is related to the ordeal faced by the victims.