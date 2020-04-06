Thousands Sick and Doctors Lack PPEs, but We’re Bursting Crackers?
How do you express your solidarity with thousands of patients currently infected with the coronavirus, dozens of grieving families who’ve lost their loved ones, and hundreds of healthcare workers who are doing their job without the protective equipment they need?
We'll get through this!
