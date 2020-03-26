How to Survive Social Isolation Like an Astronaut
Imagine being on a space expedition to find out all the secrets the universe holds. As exciting as that sounds, a professional requirement for astronauts is surviving isolation for months, sometimes years, and not lose their minds.
As people world over go into social isolation to fight the coronavirus pandemic, NASA astronaut Anne McClain shares five key skills that can help you survive social isolation, in space and on earth.
Communication is key. Whether while working from home, or interacting with those who are in isolation with you, speaking clearly, listening actively and picking up non-verbal cues, can go a long way in making isolation bearable for everyone.
Taking responsibility and executing them, and identifying goals that need to be achieved on a daily basis can help you stay organised and on track during this period. Show leadership qualities, especially when it comes sharing the blame, keeping the morale high and positive, for everyone
One has to prioritise self-care, even if at home. Monitor your physical and emotional well being, make sure you get enough sleep and manage your time well during the day.
In addition to self-care, you should also look out for those who are in isolation with you. Watch out for signs of stress, fatigue and illness. Make you sure are sharing responsibility and more importantly, motivating each other.
Being cooped up together in one space for a prolonged period of time is not easy. So it’s imperative that common goals are identified and worked towards as a team. Make sure everyone’s opinions are heard, keep calm in case a conflict arises and most importantly remember that what doesn’t kill you only makes you stronger.
