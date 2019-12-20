These Pop Culture Anti-CAA Posters Are Winning The Internet
With the implementation of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, it’s heartening to see Indians across states take to the streets in protest. What’s refreshing, amid all the fury and dismay, some protesters got their creative juices flowing with cheeky posters alluding to pop culture. These posters truly help make a point, with dare I say, just the right kind of humour. Plus the iconic pop culture references makes them hard to miss!
For example, this poster reminds us that you can ‘Netflix and raise hell’, because the time to chill is...well, gone.
Loading...
And this poster’s ‘Harry Potter’ reference makes us give 100 points to Gryffindor and the creator, both!
This winter too, shall be a winter India never forgets just like the one from ‘Game of Thrones’
This poster reminds us that we prefer ‘Ikea’ tables over the tabling of unconstitutional bills!
How must we forget the iconic ‘Amul’ girl? She disapproves too...
Tissues for unnecessary issues!
We don’t know about white walkers but these protesters will surely give the government a run for its bigotry
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)