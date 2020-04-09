Chennai’s Guru Nanak College Makes Room for 500 Migrant Labourers

From 29 March 2020, close to 500 migrant labourers from across the country have made Chennai's Guru Nanak college their home. The classrooms have become their living-cum-bedrooms. Breakfast, lunch, dinner, and some snacks in between, are a community affair.

From physical training and exercises and yoga in the morning, to cultural events and movie screenings in the evening, life for the stranded migrant labourer is as comfortable as possible. Except for homesickness, there's nothing that the guests complain about.

The Guru Nanak college premises currently houses the largest gathering of stranded migrant labourers in the city. It is the ONLY organisation in the city, to provide food, shelter and clothing to migrant labourers at such a large scale.

While the medical team, maintenance staff and security are provided by the government, everything else is taken care of by the college trust and volunteers who donate their time, money and resources.