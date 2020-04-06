Air India Pilot Quarantined, Colony Residents Call Him a Hero
The residents of a gated community in Chennai pasted a 'Thank You' note right below the quarantine sticker pasted by the GCC (Greater Chennai Corporation), outside the home of an Air India Pilot, Captain Manish Sharma.
This feel-good gesture by the members of the community has given Twitterati the warm fuzzies, and for good reason. Typically, in a number of cases, people who have had quarantine stickers stuck outside their homes are being met with unnecessary fear, discrimination, and are being unduly ostracised.
Incidentally, Captain Manish had operated an international evacuation flight. It was owing to this that the GCC placed his home under isolation.
The handwritten note was pasted right under the GCC quarantine sticker. While Twitter users appreciated the gesture, and 'Bitanko Biswas', for sharing the photograph, some were apprehensive of the backlash that would result in revealing the address of the Air India pilot.
Currently, 90,541 people have been placed under home quarantine in Tamil Nadu. Of these, 127 people are in govt quarantine facilities while 1848 are under hospital isolation. The state has recorded a total of 571 COVID-19 positive cases as on date (6 March, 20200). While there hasn't been any societal backlash, other Twitter users wondered if it would have been better to quarantine the pilot in isolation, instead of exposing his family to the disease.
