Air India Pilot Quarantined, Colony Residents Call Him a Hero

The residents of a gated community in Chennai pasted a 'Thank You' note right below the quarantine sticker pasted by the GCC (Greater Chennai Corporation), outside the home of an Air India Pilot, Captain Manish Sharma.

This feel-good gesture by the members of the community has given Twitterati the warm fuzzies, and for good reason. Typically, in a number of cases, people who have had quarantine stickers stuck outside their homes are being met with unnecessary fear, discrimination, and are being unduly ostracised.