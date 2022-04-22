ADVERTISEMENT

Boycott, Ban & Demolish: New India's New Twist to 'Roti, Kapda, Makaan' Politics

Indian politics' age-old slogan of 'Roti, Kapda, Makaan' has found an upgrade in #NewIndia.

Aroop Mishra
Boycott, Ban & Demolish: New India's New Twist to 'Roti, Kapda, Makaan' Politics
Indian politics' age-old slogan of 'Roti, Kapda, Makaan' has found an upgrade in #NewIndia.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>New twist in #NewIndia.</p></div>

New twist in #NewIndia.

(Cartoon: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

(Kaafi Real is a series of cartoons on The Quint. You can check out all our other Kaafi Real cartoons here.)

Lives Hurt By Jahangirpuri Demolition: Cancer Patient, Mechanic, Muslims, Hindus

