These ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ GIFs Best Describe Our Everyday
Rajshri Productions’ iconic movie and Salman Khan’s debut Maine Pyaar Kiya completes 30 years, and well, although the movie is anything but relatable now, we handpicked these moments that best described some everyday situations that still happen.
1. When your boss reminds you that you’re late to work but you pretend like you don’t know what they’re talking about.
2. When your friend returns you the money they owed you in 2014, and you can’t help but be SHOOK.
3. The face you make when you see the dress you wanted, on 60 percent off!
4. When you and your bestie are getting ready for a night out and the rest of the gang is hounding you to move faster.
5. When you friendzone your crush and they slip into denial.
6. When your parents tell you and your sibling to perform for the relatives that have to come to visit.
7. When the only person who calls you is your service provider...
8. When your Swiggy delivery finally arrives and you can’t keep calm.
9. When you're trying to convince your mom to let you go on that Manali trip you and your boys have been planning for 3 years.
10. When you hand over your pocket-money-worth-a-salary to your parents and think that you contributed to the household.
11. When your mother loves the friend you brought over more than you.
Here’s to turning everything into a meme. If you enjoyed this, don’t forget to share it!