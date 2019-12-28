These ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ GIFs Best Describe Our Everyday
Maine Pyaar Kiya Completes 30 Years&nbsp;
Maine Pyaar Kiya Completes 30 Years Photo courtesy: TheQuint/Yagya Sachdeva

These ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ GIFs Best Describe Our Everyday

Yagya Sachdeva
Bollywood +

Rajshri Productions’ iconic movie and Salman Khan’s debut Maine Pyaar Kiya completes 30 years, and well, although the movie is anything but relatable now, we handpicked these moments that best described some everyday situations that still happen.

1. When your boss reminds you that you’re late to work but you pretend like you don’t know what they’re talking about.

Photo courtesy: The Quint/Imgflip
Loading...

2. When your friend returns you the money they owed you in 2014, and you can’t help but be SHOOK.

Photo courtesy: The Quint/Imgflip

3. The face you make when you see the dress you wanted, on 60 percent off!

Photo courtesy: The Quint/Imgflip

4. When you and your bestie are getting ready for a night out and the rest of the gang is hounding you to move faster.

Photo courtesy: The Quint/Imgflip

5. When you friendzone your crush and they slip into denial.

Photo courtesy: The Quint/Imgflip

6. When your parents tell you and your sibling to perform for the relatives that have to come to visit.

Photo courtesy: The Quint/Imgflip

7. When the only person who calls you is your service provider...

Photo courtesy: The Quint/Imgflip

8. When your Swiggy delivery finally arrives and you can’t keep calm.

Photo courtesy: The Quint/Imgflip

9. When you're trying to convince your mom to let you go on that Manali trip you and your boys have been planning for 3 years.

Photo courtesy: The Quint/Imgflip

10. When you hand over your pocket-money-worth-a-salary to your parents and think that you contributed to the household.

Photo courtesy: The Quint/Imgflip

11. When your mother loves the friend you brought over more than you.

Photo courtesy: The Quint/Imgflip

Here’s to turning everything into a meme. If you enjoyed this, don’t forget to share it!

Follow our Bollywood + section for more stories.

    Loading...