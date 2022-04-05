8 Bizarre and Regressive Excerpts From Indian Textbooks

Women are obviously the reason for most of our problems, so why not add unemployment to the list too? A class 10 social science textbook in Chhattisgarh claimed that women were the cause of rising unemployment as their participation had increased in all sectors after independence. This left lesser available jobs for men.

The extract was opposed by Soumya Garg, a school teacher in 2015, who petitioned the women's commission to take action against the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education.