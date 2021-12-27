Here’s a Roundup of Our Favourite Actors That Ruled the OTT Space in 2021
OTT characters that won our hearts in 2021.
2021 has no doubt been the age of digital shows where even some of the biggest movies Bollywood have premiered. With these shows have come a whole new arsenal of underrated actors that have shone through the screen and even in their limited roles, displayed their talent immensely.
Here are some of the most noteworthy performances from digital shows, actors that we hope to see more of in 2022.
1. Ahaas Channa
Easily one of the most popular stars on digital right now, Channa is best known for her roles in movies like Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and My Friend Ganesha in the early 2000's as a child actor. This year, Channa received a lot of acclaim for her role in 'Kota Factory' as Shivangi Ranawat.
2. Abhilash Thapliyal
Famous for his role as SK in TVF's 'Aspirants', Thapliyal's character resonated with most because of how simple his character was, and above all, how he was a great friend.
3. Sunny Hinduja
We can't talk about 'Aspirants' and not mention Sunny Hinduja's stellar performance in the show. His role of Sandeep Bhaiya, even though not a main lead, left a lasting impression on audiences where most online reactions around the show were based on his storyline.
4. Kani Kusturi
Kani Kusturi managed to grab the attention of the audience despite acting alongside artists like Radhika Apte and Vijay Varma in Disney+Hotstar's absurdist satire 'OK Computer.' Her comedic timing and delivery were spot-on, and we cannot wait to see her do more diverse roles in the future.
5. Ranjan Raj
Kota Factory was one show that gave us a lot of gems and underrated characters, one of them being Meena, played by Ranjan Raj. His honesty and caring attitude juxtaposed against the portrayal of struggling students acted as a silver lining, one that firmly etched itself in the minds of viewers.
6. Geetanjali Kulkarni
Geetanjali Kulkarni's role as Shanti Mishra in The Viral Fever's Gullak has got to be one of the most underrated characters from OTT performances this year.
7. Amruta Subhash
With powerful roles in Dhamaka and 'Bombay Begums', Amruta Subhash has made consistent appearances in the OTT space with unforgettable characters. No matter her role, she makes sure to leave a lasting impression.
