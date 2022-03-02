Netizens Shocked as Arnab Goswami Lets Panelist Speak on His Debate

If you watch Indian news debates, you know there's hardly ever a debate in there. It's mostly just people yelling at each other while the anchor is barely of any help. While Indians have been calling these sort of debates out for years now, and some have stopped watching them altogether.

A panelist on Arnab Goswami's debate show recently called him out for exactly these reasons. The expert was from Lisbon and had participated in a debate along with other panelists from different parts of the world who were discussing the Russia-Ukraine crisis.