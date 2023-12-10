Sandeep Vanga’s ‘Animal’ Glorifies Misogyny or Entertains? Delhi Debates

During the promotional events of one of the most awaited movies of 2023, "Animal," starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol, the actors were seen talking about watching the movie as a fictional story and not taking it seriously. One of the reasons for such disclaimers was that the movie has been written, directed, and edited by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

After films like "Arjun Reddy" and "Kabir Singh," Sandeep promised "Animal" to be 10 times more violent than his previous movies, and so it was.

The Quint went around Delhi NCR to ask people: when filmmakers have the liberty to express their art, shouldn't there be some responsibility when it comes to mainstream cinema and the influence it has?