An Ode to India’s Hate-Mongering TV News Channels, Inspired by a Roald Dahl Poem

As most of India's TV news channels compete to outdo one another in decibel levels, hate-mongering, and bigotry, we turned towards a famous poem by Roald Dahl.
It's called 'Television', and here is our adaptation of the poem, written and illustrated as an ode to India's hate-mongering TV news channels.
And here's how Roald Dahl's poem 'Television' began:
The most important thing we've learned,
So far as children are concerned,
Is never, NEVER, NEVER let
Them near your television set -
Or better still, just don't install
The idiotic thing at all.
Click here to read the full poem by Roald Dahl.
(Kaafi Real is a series of cartoons on The Quint. You can check out all our other Kaafi Real cartoons here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)