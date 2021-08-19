ADVERTISEMENT

Six Things That Will NOT Happen if Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh Is Renamed Harigarh

What's in a name? The nation wants to know.

On Monday, 16 August, the zila panchayat of Aligarh passed a resolution seeking to rename Aligarh as Harigarh. "It had been a long-pending demand to rename Aligarh as Harigarh", said the zila panchayat chairman Vijay Singh.

While the final decision to rename the city will be taken by the Uttar Pradesh government, we wonder how things will change for the people of Ali/Hari-garh (or NOT change rather), after the big name change.

Unemployment... What's That?!

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

... And 'Dhoom 5' Will Be Shot in Harigarh

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

If Only Changing the Name of a Place Could Change the Mindset of People Living in It Too...

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Hari Om! 

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Beti Bachao, Beta Padhao.

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Is That Even Possible Now?

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Truth Be Told...

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

