Amid Protests, a New Parliament for a ‘New India’ is Kaafi Real!

Calling it a "historic day", the PM said, "The old Parliament building gave a new direction to India after Independence. New building will be a witness to the creation of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. In the old building, work to fulfill necessities of the nation was done. In the new building, ambitions of India of 21st century will be realised."

But the ceremony came as India sees massive protests by farmers demanding the repeal of three farm laws that were passed a couple of weeks back in the Parliament under controversial circumstances.