A Look At Salman Rushdie's Funny Tweets & Witty Comebacks

Those who follow author Salman Rushdie on Twitter know how much he loves engaging with people. Be it his fans or critics, Rushdie always has witty and funny replies ready for everyone.

In one of his interviews Rushdie had said that someone asked him on Twitter why he wasn't speaking about 'important things'. To that the author had said, "I’m allowed to be interested in pop culture. A novelist is interested in how people live and think and speak, what do they talk about and why and what is actually the nonsense in people’s heads.”

On Salman Rushdie's birthday, let's take a look at some funny conversations the author has had with Twitter users.