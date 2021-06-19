A Look At Salman Rushdie's Funny Tweets & Witty Comebacks
Salman Rushdie turns a year older today.
Those who follow author Salman Rushdie on Twitter know how much he loves engaging with people. Be it his fans or critics, Rushdie always has witty and funny replies ready for everyone.
In one of his interviews Rushdie had said that someone asked him on Twitter why he wasn't speaking about 'important things'. To that the author had said, "I’m allowed to be interested in pop culture. A novelist is interested in how people live and think and speak, what do they talk about and why and what is actually the nonsense in people’s heads.”
On Salman Rushdie's birthday, let's take a look at some funny conversations the author has had with Twitter users.
'I Am Salman Khan': Salman Rushdie When Confused With Someone Else
In a hilarious incident last month, a Twitter user confused politician Salman Khurshid with author Salman Rushdie. The user must have meant to tag Khurshid, but ended up tagging Rushdie.
On noticing the error, Rushdie jumped on the opportunity to crack a small joke.
Politician Salman Khurshid tweeted a picture that called Rahul Gandhi the 'future king of democracy'.
A user replied to this tweet criticizing it, but in doing so, ended up tagging author Salman Rushdie.
Rushdie tweeted, "I think you have the wrong Salman. I'm @BeingSalmanKhan". Rushdie tagged Salman Khan in the tweet and poked fun at the situation.
Rushdie's Message to 'Book Pirates'
A Twitter user had tagged Salman Rushdie and uploaded a couple of photos of a pirated version of his book, Shalimar The Clown, that the person bought. Instead of Salman Rushdie, the spine of the book had the author's name as 'Shalimar Rushdie'. This naturally elicited a witty response from the author.
"When you become what you create. Dear @SalmanRushdie found this version of your book.... the spine attributes it to a whole new author. Greetings from good old Bombay. #whatsinaname".
To which Rushdie replied, "Once upon a time the book pirates were doing so well out of stealing my stuff that they used to send me greetings cards. 'Happy new year - the pirates'. Etc".
Rushdie's Reply to Twitter User Asking Him to 'Keep a Level Head'
Salman Rushdie makes it a point to reply to most people on social media, including those who criticise him. While replying to a fan praising him, Rushdie had tweeted, "I'm delighted to hear it".
To which a user said, "With all this high praise headed your way, let's hope you continue to keep a level head on your shoulders".
Rushdie didn't stay silent. He wrote, "Oh, there are always kind critics to tell me I'm too old, past it, out of touch, irrelevant; so yes, my head is perfectly level, thank you".
How Rushdie Responded to An Invitation For A 'Sudden' Meal
Have you ever booked a table at a restaurant on a whim? Well, a Twitter user did, and when he couldn't think of enough occupants for it guess who he tagged? Salman Rushdie!
The user wrote, "@SalmanRushdie Hiya. Just booked a table in Cardiff for a meal on a whim for 6 people but now I can't think of 6 people. Fancy it?" He also asked for 10 pounds 'up-front'.
Here's how Rushdie responded to the invitation. "Thanks for the invitation. Sorry I can't make it. It's a bit too far from New York, and really? A tenner?".
Rushdie to User Claiming He Wrote One Ad Copy in His Life
Tagging Salman Rushdie a Twitter user had written, "Came across this men's grooming product at the airport. Loved the crisp copy. Looks like written by @SalmanRushdie or someone inspired by his wicked sense of humour".
Someone commented, "The only advertising copy Rushdie wrote in his life is 'Naughty But Nice' for UK National Dairy Council. But I think you already knew that".
Rushdie jumped into the conversation and tweeted, "Really? The only copy I write in my life? In that case I wonder why ad agencies kept paying me all those years".
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.