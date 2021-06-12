‘And Then There Were None’: 7 Years of the Modi Govt
Amid the destruction due to the second wave of COVID, can the Modi government continue praising itself?
As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) completes seven years in power, like any other government, it leaves no opportunity to count its achievements.
However, what’s ‘kaafi real’ is the alteration of India’s social fabric with the central government’s influence over social media platforms, the frequent use of draconian laws such as sedition or UAPA, ever-rising unemployment, communal mob lynching, the fallouts of the CAA and NRC and, most recently, the mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seven Little Soldier Boys
sharing a little toolkit;
sedition slapped against one
and then, there were six.
Six Little Soldier Boys
looking for some high;
one snorted nationalism
and then, there were five.
Five Little Soldier Boys
sleeping on the floor;
unemployment choked one
and then, there were four.
Four Little Soldier Boys
passing by the tree;
one got lynched
and then, there were three.
Three Little Soldier Boys
Coughing due to the flu;
COVID took one
and then, there were two.
Two Little Soldier Boys
building their home in the sun;
one lost his citizenship
and then, there was one.
One Little Soldier Boy
left all alone;
he went and hanged himself
and then, there was none.
