8 Amitabh Bachchan Dialogues You Can Use in Real Life

Amitabh Bachchan has been famous for the stylish dialogue delivery in his films and we tried to recreate these dialogues through dubsmash in The Quint.

Have you ever tried to get away with things in life by using Bachchan’s dialogues? We tried!

Imagine breaking the ATM line and saying ‘Hum jahan khade ho jaate hain, line wahi se shuru hoti hain’! Yeah I would get pushed away but it would be cool to try.

Imagine getting sloshed and ordering more alcohol and then behaving like you are Big B from Sarkar and saying ‘Mujhe joh sahi lagta hai main karta hoon’

Here’s the list of eight Amitabh Bachchan dialogues which we tried to use in our daily lives.

- Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain, naam hai Shahenshah. - Shahenshah

-Hum jahan khade ho jaate hain, line wahi se shuru hoti hain. - Kaalia

-Jab tak baithne ko na kaha jaye, khade raho! -Zanjeer

-DON ka intezaar toh 11 mulkon ki police kar rahi hai lekin ek baat samajh lo ki Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahin namumkin hai"! -Don

-Jao pehle us aadmi ka sign le ke aao jisne mere haath pe ye likh diya tha..ye.. Uske baad, uske baad,mere bhai, tum jahan kahoge main wahan sign kar doonga. - Deewar

-Mujhe joh sahi lagta hai main karta hoon ... woh chahe bhagwan ke khilaaf ho, samaaj ke khilaaf ho, police, kanoon ... yah phir poore system ke khilaaf kyun na ho. -Sarkar

-Tum log mujhe dhund rahe ho aur main tumhara yaha intezaar kar raha hun. -Deewar

-Aaj mere paas bangla hai, gaadi hai, bank balance hai, kya hae tumhare paas? - Deewar