The Collapse of 10 Bridges in Bihar Highlights a ‘Kaafi Real’ & Grim Problem

Aroop Mishra
Published
NEON
1 min read
story-hero-img
The Bihar government on Friday (5 July) suspended 15 engineers from the water resources and rural works department for alleged negligence after several bridges in Bihar collapsed within 2 weeks’ time. Of the 10 bridges that have collapsed in the city, four were situated in Siwan alone.

10 bridges collapsed in Bihar in the span of 15 days.

(Photo Courtesy: Aroop Mishra)

Just last month (June 2024), a roof at the Delhi airport had also collapsed after heavy rains killing one person and injuring eight others. These, among other incidents, have acted as quite the grim reminder for Indian citizens with many demanding accountability from their elected representatives.

0

Topics:  Bihar   Elections 2024 

