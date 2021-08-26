Kolkata's Alternative Classrooms: Lessons on the Road Outside JU Campus

It's been over a year and a half since the first lockdown was imposed in March 2020, which brought the country to a standstill. Slowly, some sectors started to open up except educational institutes. Schools, colleges and universities remain shut for offline classes and students continue to study online.

Not satisfied with the situation, some of the students of Jadavpur University, in Kolkata, initiated and organised offline classes outside Gate Number 4 of the university.

Different subjects are being taught by the professors of Jadavpur University in these 'open-air' classes. Students from across all universities are being welcomed. Students have named this initiative 'Bikalpa Classroom' (alternative classroom). My friend Koushik Das and I (Ayan Dawn), attended one of these classes.