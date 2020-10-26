Despite UP CM’s Promise, Poor State of Roads in My Hometown Hardoi

When it comes to the implementation of UP government’s promises, the popular saying ‘promises are meant to be broken’ comes to mind.

When Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took office in March 2017, the promise of making the state’s roads pothole-free was made by 15 June of the same year.

The deadline was missed, and has been ever since. Cut to 2020. On 11 September, the chief minister once again ordered the officials to ensure pothole-free roads before Navratri. It is now the day after Dussehra, but the condition of roads in my hometown Hardoi remain the same.