‘Despite Diwali Cheer, Losses for Business Owners in UP’s Hardoi’

Reduced consumer activity and market instability are two of the most important, disruptive effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the Indian economy. In my hometown Hardoi, small businessmen and local vendors are facing the effects firsthand.

Medium and small enterprises in this small town of Uttar Pradesh had their hopes set on Diwali and Dhanteras to make up for lost sales during the nationwide lockdown. However, in the week leading up to these festivals, footfall remains negligible as consumer’s budgets are tight and fear of COVID-19 high. I went around the market area and spoke to several such owners about their doubts on festive buying amid the pandemic. From clothing and jewellery stores to automobile dealerships, almost all business are facing a slump in sales.