'UKSSSC, Please Reconsider Your Decision To Cancel Forest Inspector Exam Result'

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC), on 30 December 2022, decided to cancel the results of the Forest Inspector exam over suspicion of a paper leak. We, the students who qualified for the exam and were chosen on the merit list, feel betrayed.

I am a selected candidate for the Forest Inspector exam. My rank in general (women) category is fifth. The notification of this exam was released in December 2019, the exam took place in July 2021, the results came in January 2022, and 620 students were called for a physical test in June 2022.

On 30 December, when we were waiting for our joining, UKSSC, the exam-conducting body, cancelled our results.