NEET-UG 2024: 'My Child Worked Hard & Feels Cheated, a Re-Evaluation Is Needed'

The NEET-UG 2024 (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate) result, which was declared on 4 June, has disheartened and aggrieved us, to say the least.

Despite scoring as high as 671 out of the total 720 marks, my daughter didn't get a good rank, and she's probably not going to get any college worth her marks.

The series of events surrounding the NEET-UG 2024 exam has left us deeply concerned about the fairness and transparency of the exam's conducting process by the NTA (National Testing Agency). We believe that a thorough investigation is necessary to address these concerns.