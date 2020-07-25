Salute the Armed Forces, Write Your Sandesh to a Soldier
Join The Quint’s #SandeshToASoldier campaign by writing a letter or recording a message.
Away from home and living in harsh conditions, a letter from home can soothe the wrung nerves of soldiers, convey to them the much-needed warmth of home.
On the occasion of Independence Day, The Quint relaunches its ‘Sandesh to a Soldier’ campaign to salute the valour and courage of the country’s brave soldiers.
The Quint got in touch with the families of martyred soldiers in the Galwan Valley clash in attempts to chronicle these emotional exchanges and personal messages. The letters, videos, and WhatsApp messages are mementos which keep alive our brave heroes.
On the occasion of Independence Day, we would like to cherish and salute these soldiers’ courage and pay homage to their unwavering loyalty and eternal devotion to the country.
It is time to give back. You might not know these soldiers by face, but you can tell them how much you respect them, value them, and feel for them.
The Quint is asking you to write and record your Sandesh to a Soldier – connect to soldiers not only as a patriotic exercise but as a tribute and a token of appreciation for the jawaans you may have never met or even seen.
We encourage you to send written or recorded messages for the soldiers you may or may not have known.
So, pick up the phone, write a letter or record your message, and email your sandesh to myreport@thequint.com or WhatsApp at 9999008335.
Jai Hind!
