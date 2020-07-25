Salute the Armed Forces, Write Your Sandesh to a Soldier

Away from home and living in harsh conditions, a letter from home can soothe the wrung nerves of soldiers, convey to them the much-needed warmth of home.

On the occasion of Independence Day, The Quint relaunches its ‘Sandesh to a Soldier’ campaign to salute the valour and courage of the country’s brave soldiers.

The Quint got in touch with the families of martyred soldiers in the Galwan Valley clash in attempts to chronicle these emotional exchanges and personal messages. The letters, videos, and WhatsApp messages are mementos which keep alive our brave heroes.

On the occasion of Independence Day, we would like to cherish and salute these soldiers’ courage and pay homage to their unwavering loyalty and eternal devotion to the country.