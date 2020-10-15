‘Homes Flooded, Hyderabad Residents Had to Take Refuge on Terrace’

In Falaknuma and its localities like Al Jubail and Gazi-e-Millat, several families were stranded inside their flooded homes.

Fearing for their lives, many had to take refuge at their terraces without food or water for the entire night before teams of national disaster response force were called in. Luckily, many local organisations and Good Samaritans have stepped in to provide relief to Falaknuma’s locals.

In Al Jubail, people had to be rescued via cranes and boats. The roads are looking like rivers in Hyderabad in what has been the worse rainfall in years.