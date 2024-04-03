Taiwan Earthquake: 'The Buildings Trembled but People Remained Calm'

Wednesday morning's rush hour was like any other regular day. I was in my university dormitory and getting ready to go to my university when I suddenly realised it was an earthquake and received an emergency alert instantly. Like any other earthquake, I first tried to ignore it, but then I felt the most traumatising experience ever.

This proved to be Taiwan's most powerful earthquake in 25 years. Later, I scrolled the web and saw the damage it caused to buildings and highways, along with reports of minor casualties. The earthquake's epicentre was located in Hualien County along Taiwan's eastern coastline, where earthquakes typically occur.