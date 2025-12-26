'I Support Clean Air in Delhi, But Vehicle Ban Policies Must Protect Livelihood'

On 17 December, the Supreme Court of India revised its August interim order, which had shielded diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years from coercive action. In light of the rising pollution levels, the court has once again directed that these end-of-life vehicles in Delhi NCR can now be subject to enforcement action, including impoundment and fines.

In addition, all vehicles that fall below Bharat Stage (BS)-IV emission norms have currently been prohibited under the GRAP-III restrictions.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had first ordered the ban against overeage vehicles in 2015, which was later upheld by the Supreme Court in 2018. Considering the toxic air in Delhi and the rest of North India, the step seems rational.