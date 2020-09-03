Two Years On, We’ve No Idea When SSC Will Release 2018 CGL Results

How long should one wait for the result of an exam? The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has never been able to answer this question over the years. Despite desperate aspirants and thousands of vacancies to be filled across ministries and departments, the SSC has taken two years in declaring the results of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examinations. Joining takes another year or more.

Imagine what the students are going through. After graduating, there was hope after getting notification of a job. But even after applying for it, we had no idea when the exam was going to be conducted. One year later, we appeared for the exam but ever since we do not know whether we qualified or not.