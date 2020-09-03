Two Years On, We’ve No Idea When SSC Will Release 2018 CGL Results
How long should one wait for the result of an exam?
Video Editor: Deepthi Ramdas
Video Producer: Maaz Hasan
How long should one wait for the result of an exam? The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has never been able to answer this question over the years. Despite desperate aspirants and thousands of vacancies to be filled across ministries and departments, the SSC has taken two years in declaring the results of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examinations. Joining takes another year or more.
Imagine what the students are going through. After graduating, there was hope after getting notification of a job. But even after applying for it, we had no idea when the exam was going to be conducted. One year later, we appeared for the exam but ever since we do not know whether we qualified or not.
The amount of stress that we are under is unbearable. Some people might think why wait? Why not do something else? The situation is such that there is tough competition. One can’t be doing something else and simultaneously study and also expect to clear the exam.
“Candidates from 2017 (of the SSC CGL Exam) are yet to receive their joining letter. Tier III results of 2018 CGL are yet to be declared. Tier II exam of 2019 CGL is yet to be conducted. We know nothing about the 2020 exam, yet we are made to dream about CET, which will be conducted in 2021.”Tushangi Gupta, Aspirant
Never Ending Wait
The notification for SSC-CGL 2018 came in the month of May. Many of us who had aspired to be employed in government jobs were desperately waiting for this. Tier I Exam was conducted a year later on 4 Junen2019 and then the very same year Tier II and III exams were conducted in the months of September and December. It has been over 9 months and we are still waiting for the results.
It doesn’t end here. After the Tier III results, we are going to have a Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) and then the verification of documents will take place.
All this is going to take another 6 months (if everything goes well) before the final results will be published.
Struggle Doesn’t End Here
There are many aspirants who have qualified the 2017 SSC-CGL exam and are yet to receive joining letters or job postings. Imagine the level of frustration, stress, and financial burden one has to go through with no job for three years even after qualifying the exam. This is 21st century India and they say it’s ‘New India’.
“I am yet to receive the joining letter from SSC for the 2017 CGL examination. I also gave the 2018 and 2019 CGL exams. What do I do? There is no option.”Shubham Jain, Aspirant
While mainstream media is busy talking about the Sushant Singh-Rhea Chakraborty case, we had to take recourse to social media to raise our issues. We started tweeting with #SpeakUpForSSCRailwayStudents without an idea of the support we would get. Luckily, it became the number one Twitter trend in India with even Rahul Gandhi, among other politicians, showing support.
SSC’s Response Notification
After much ado, the SSC released a notification on 1 September 2020 which reads, “Tentative Date for the declaration of the result for CGL Tier III is 4 October 2020.”
We are still not sure if the SSC will declare results on that date. Even if it does after 9 months of taking the Tier III exam, the SSC will take another half a year’s time in other formalities.
We can’t do much except request the SSC to hurry the process.
“Students are very anxious. Please bring transparency in the examination process. Please expedite the joining process as well and don’t play with our future.”Isha Jain, Aspirant
Our condition is such that we are neither able to say anything to anybody nor are we able to bear the situation. All we can do is to hope for results and request the government to look into this process of hiring at the earliest.
(All ‘My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.